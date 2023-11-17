The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (3-0) host the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

James Madison vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

James Madison covered more often than Radford last season, tallying an ATS record of 17-11-0, as opposed to the 14-14-0 record of the Highlanders.

James Madison vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 80.5 149.8 68.1 132.9 147.5 Radford 69.3 149.8 64.8 132.9 135.3

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

Last year, the Dukes averaged 80.5 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 64.8 the Highlanders allowed.

When James Madison scored more than 64.8 points last season, it went 13-5 against the spread and 18-5 overall.

James Madison vs. Radford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 17-11-0 14-14-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

James Madison vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Radford 11-3 Home Record 10-3 8-6 Away Record 7-10 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

