James Madison vs. Radford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The James Madison Dukes (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Radford matchup.
James Madison vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Radford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-7.5)
|148.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-6.5)
|149.5
|-385
|+290
James Madison vs. Radford Betting Trends (2022-23)
- James Madison went 17-11-0 ATS last season.
- Dukes games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.
- Radford went 14-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Highlanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 28 times last season.
