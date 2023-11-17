Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Bucks on November 17, 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball and others in this matchup.
Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs Bucks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
- Ball is averaging 14.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 12.2 less than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).
- Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
- Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|0.5 (Over: -104)
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 24.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 6.0 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Friday's game.
- Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Antetokounmpo has hit zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).
Damian Lillard Props
- Damian Lillard is scoring 22.5 points per game this season, 6.0 less than his points prop on Friday.
- He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.
- Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Friday's over/under (6.5).
- He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
