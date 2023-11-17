Hornets vs. Bucks November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (3-2), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-3). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSWI.
Hornets vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSWI
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier put up 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year.
- P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He made 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.
- LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also drained 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per game.
- Gordon Hayward posted 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He made 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
- Nick Richards posted 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.
- Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He's draining 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
- Malik Beasley gets the Bucks 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0 blocked shots.
- Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while putting up 0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Brook Lopez is putting up 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the floor and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
Hornets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hornets
|Bucks
|111
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|117.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|33%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
