Hampton vs. Kent State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1) will play the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 5:45 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Hampton vs. Kent State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Hampton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Russell Dean: 13.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kent State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Hampton vs. Kent State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|73rd
|76.1
|Points Scored
|68.2
|272nd
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|344th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
