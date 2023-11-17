Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fredericksburg County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Riverbend High School at Briar Woods High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massaponax High School at Stone Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.