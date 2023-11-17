Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
High school football action in Fairfax County, Virginia is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Yorktown High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.