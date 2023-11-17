Corey Kispert could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

In his last action, a 130-117 loss to the Mavericks, Kispert totaled 12 points and four assists.

Below we will break down Kispert's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)

Over 10.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per contest last season, 12th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last season, conceding 42 per contest.

Conceding an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13 makes per game.

Corey Kispert vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 34 29 3 0 4 0 0 2/24/2023 18 3 1 0 1 0 0 1/18/2023 15 5 1 1 1 0 0 1/13/2023 36 13 5 2 2 1 1

