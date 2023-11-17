Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clarke County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Clarke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Clarke County High School at Riverheads High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
