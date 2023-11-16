The William & Mary Tribe (2-0) meet the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Clune Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)

Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Collier: 9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Omaha Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Luke Jungers: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

William & Mary vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG William & Mary AVG William & Mary Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 67.2 294th 330th 76.2 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 29.8 288th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 7.8 125th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.2 249th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.2 113th

