The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) take on the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

William & Mary vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

William & Mary compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot over 45.8% from the field.

The Tribe were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks finished 280th.

The Tribe scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 9.0 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.

William & Mary put together a 4-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.2 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, William & Mary averaged 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (62.2).

The Tribe allowed fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, William & Mary made fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (39.3%) too.

