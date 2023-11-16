How to Watch William & Mary vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Omaha Mavericks (1-2) take on the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
William & Mary vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- William & Mary compiled a 3-3 straight up record in games it shot over 45.8% from the field.
- The Tribe were the 288th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks finished 280th.
- The Tribe scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 9.0 fewer points than the 76.2 the Mavericks gave up to opponents.
- William & Mary put together a 4-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.2 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, William & Mary averaged 10.7 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (62.2).
- The Tribe allowed fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, William & Mary made fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (39.3%) too.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Regent
|W 84-29
|Kaplan Arena
|11/9/2023
|American
|W 75-56
|Kaplan Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 95-89
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/16/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
