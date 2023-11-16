Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waynesboro County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Waynesboro County, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waynesboro County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuart Hall School at Fishburne Military School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.