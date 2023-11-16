Virginia vs. Texas Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Texas Southern matchup.
Virginia vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-22.5)
|128.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia (-20.5)
|129.5
|-10000
|+2400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Cavaliers games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
- Texas Southern put together a 10-19-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Tigers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Virginia is 38th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (60th).
- The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.