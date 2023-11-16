The Virginia Cavaliers (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43%).

Virginia went 16-1 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers recorded were just 4.1 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (71.9).

Virginia had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Virginia scored 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, Virginia fared worse in home games last year, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage in away games.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule