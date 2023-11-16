Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Salem County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you live in Salem County, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Salem County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Glenvar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Salem, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
