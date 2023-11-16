The Liberty Flames (2-0) take the court against the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Liberty Stats Insights

  • The Flames made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Paladins allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • In games Liberty shot higher than 44.8% from the field, it went 21-3 overall.
  • The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Paladins finished 134th.
  • Last year, the Flames recorded just 3.5 more points per game (74.7) than the Paladins allowed (71.2).
  • When Liberty totaled more than 71.2 points last season, it went 20-2.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

  • Liberty put up 78.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
  • The Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.9).
  • Liberty drained 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 103-43 Liberty Arena
11/10/2023 Charlotte W 71-59 Spectrum Center
11/16/2023 Furman - HTC Center
11/25/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Liberty Arena
11/30/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

