How to Watch Liberty vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Liberty Flames (2-0) take the court against the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Paladins allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Liberty shot higher than 44.8% from the field, it went 21-3 overall.
- The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Paladins finished 134th.
- Last year, the Flames recorded just 3.5 more points per game (74.7) than the Paladins allowed (71.2).
- When Liberty totaled more than 71.2 points last season, it went 20-2.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- Liberty put up 78.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- The Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.9).
- Liberty drained 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 103-43
|Liberty Arena
|11/10/2023
|Charlotte
|W 71-59
|Spectrum Center
|11/16/2023
|Furman
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Liberty Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.