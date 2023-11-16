The Liberty Flames (2-0) take the court against the Furman Paladins (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

The Flames made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Paladins allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Liberty shot higher than 44.8% from the field, it went 21-3 overall.

The Flames were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Paladins finished 134th.

Last year, the Flames recorded just 3.5 more points per game (74.7) than the Paladins allowed (71.2).

When Liberty totaled more than 71.2 points last season, it went 20-2.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison

Liberty put up 78.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

The Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.9).

Liberty drained 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.9 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

