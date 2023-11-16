Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Fredericksburg County, Virginia today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Massaponax High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
