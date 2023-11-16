Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Fauquier County, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Glenvar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Salem, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Charlottesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
