Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Chesapeake County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grassfield High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.