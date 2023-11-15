Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luka Doncic, Kyle Kuzma and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSW

MNMT and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Wednesday's over/under for Kuzma is 23.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Kuzma averages two assists, 1.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -159) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Tyus Jones has racked up 13.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has hit 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 18.7 points Jordan Poole scores per game are 2.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (16.5).

His per-game rebounding average of three is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -139) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 29.5 points prop bet set for Doncic on Wednesday is 11.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (41).

He has averaged 11.5 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Wednesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) equals his season-long assist average.

Doncic's six made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -159) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18 points per game are 0.5 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

