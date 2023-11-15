The Washington Wizards (2-8) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) on November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 49.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Washington has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 49.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 27th.

The Wizards put up an average of 115.3 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 118.8 the Mavericks give up.

Washington has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Wizards scored 2.1 more points per game at home (114.2) than on the road (112.1).

At home, the Wizards allowed 114.6 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed away (114.1).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards drained fewer trifectas away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34%) than at home (37%) as well.

