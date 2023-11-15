Wizards vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - November 15
The Washington Wizards (2-8) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) on Wednesday, November 15 at Capital One Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Wizards fell in their most recent matchup 111-107 against the Raptors on Monday. Kyle Kuzma scored 34 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|3.7
|3.3
|5.0
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)
Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSSW
Wizards vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|242.5
