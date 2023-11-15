The Washington Wizards (2-8) are underdogs (+5.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 243.5 points.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 243.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 243.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The average total for Washington's games this season is 237.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Washington is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Wizards have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win one time (12.5%) in those contests.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs Mavericks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 4 36.4% 122.8 238.1 118.8 241.3 230.1 Wizards 4 40% 115.3 238.1 122.5 241.3 233.4

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards put up just 3.5 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Mavericks allow (118.8).

Washington has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.

Wizards vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Wizards and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 5-5 3-3 7-3 Mavericks 6-5 0-2 9-2

Wizards vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Wizards Mavericks 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 122.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 1-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 122.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

