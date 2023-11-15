Wizards vs. Mavericks November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (1-3). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games
- November 12 at the Nets
- November 8 at the Hornets
- November 10 at home vs the Hornets
- November 3 at the Heat
- November 6 at the 76ers
Wizards Players to Watch
- Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last season. He also sank 43% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
- Last season, Kyle Kuzma recorded an average of 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
- Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists. He also made 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He made 43.7% of his shots from the field.
- Corey Kispert collected 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He drained 49.7% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 2.2 triples per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists last season, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Grant Williams collected 8.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Dwight Powell posted 6.7 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Josh Green put up 9.1 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wizards
|Mavericks
|113.2
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|48.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.