The Dallas Mavericks (4-0), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (1-3). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wizards vs. Mavericks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last season. He also sank 43% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Last season, Kyle Kuzma recorded an average of 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists. He also made 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He made 43.7% of his shots from the field.

Corey Kispert collected 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He drained 49.7% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 2.2 triples per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists last season, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Grant Williams collected 8.1 points, 1.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Dwight Powell posted 6.7 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Josh Green put up 9.1 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Mavericks 113.2 Points Avg. 114.2 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.6% Three Point % 37.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.