Wednesday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) versus the William & Mary Tribe (0-3) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-46 in favor of Virginia, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Tribe's most recent game on Sunday ended in a 77-72 loss to George Mason.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 84, William & Mary 46

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tribe averaged 66.3 points per game last season (148th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (241st in college basketball). They had a -12 scoring differential overall.

William & Mary scored more in conference play (68.1 points per game) than overall (66.3).

The Tribe scored more points at home (69.1 per game) than away (63.4) last season.

At home, William & Mary allowed 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 67.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.