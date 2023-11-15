Virginia Tech vs. Campbell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) and the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Virginia Tech covered 14 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.
- Virginia Tech (14-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.2% of the time, 13.4% less often than Campbell (17-12-0) last year.
Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia Tech
|74.1
|143.9
|70.1
|138.6
|140.0
|Campbell
|69.8
|143.9
|68.5
|138.6
|132.0
Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Hokies recorded were 5.6 more points than the Fighting Camels allowed (68.5).
- Virginia Tech went 12-11 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia Tech
|14-17-0
|18-13-0
|Campbell
|17-12-0
|20-9-0
Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Virginia Tech
|Campbell
|13-4
|Home Record
|8-6
|2-9
|Away Record
|4-10
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|77.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.4
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.1
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
