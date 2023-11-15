The VCU Rams (1-1) play the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • VCU went 18-2 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Highlanders ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Rams finished 264th.
  • Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams recorded were 6.1 more points than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).
  • When VCU totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 20-2.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

  • VCU posted 73 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
  • The Rams gave up 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.5 on the road.
  • VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% on the road.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McNeese L 76-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/10/2023 Samford W 75-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/15/2023 Radford - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

