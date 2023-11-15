How to Watch VCU vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (1-1) play the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- VCU went 18-2 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Highlanders ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Rams finished 264th.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams recorded were 6.1 more points than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).
- When VCU totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 20-2.
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- VCU posted 73 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- The Rams gave up 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.5 on the road.
- VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% on the road.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|L 76-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|W 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
