The VCU Rams (1-1) play the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

VCU went 18-2 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Highlanders ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Rams finished 264th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Rams recorded were 6.1 more points than the Highlanders gave up (64.8).

When VCU totaled more than 64.8 points last season, it went 20-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU Home & Away Comparison

VCU posted 73 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

The Rams gave up 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.5 on the road.

VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule