Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 13, Jones put up 10 points and eight assists in a 111-107 loss against the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks conceded 114.1 points per game last year, 16th in the league.

On the boards, the Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Mavericks conceded 24.9 assists per contest last season (eighth in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Mavericks were No. 1 in the league last year, conceding 11.1 makes per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 35 16 2 6 2 0 1 3/13/2023 32 13 5 3 1 0 0 3/11/2023 33 11 4 10 1 0 1 10/22/2022 24 10 0 5 2 1 1

