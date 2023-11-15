The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) face the Richmond Spiders (1-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders' 69.0 points per game last year were only 2.1 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

Richmond had a 17-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 77.0 points.

Last year, the Runnin' Bulldogs recorded 77.0 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 61.6 the Spiders gave up.

Gardner-Webb had a 24-2 record last season when putting up more than 61.6 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs made 40.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.2 percentage points lower than the Spiders allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

The Spiders shot at a 53.8% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points below the 58.7% shooting opponents of the Runnin' Bulldogs averaged.

Richmond Schedule