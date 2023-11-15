Richmond vs. Boston College: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) host the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at Silvio O. Conte Forum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.
Richmond vs. Boston College Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Spiders Betting Records & Stats
- Richmond's games hit the over 14 out of 30 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Spiders were 11-19-0 last season.
- Richmond (11-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 10% less often than Boston College (14-16-0) last year.
Richmond vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Boston College
|66.6
|135.5
|70.2
|138
|135.2
|Richmond
|68.9
|135.5
|67.8
|138
|136.7
Additional Richmond Insights & Trends
- The Spiders averaged only 1.3 fewer points per game last year (68.9) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).
- When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Richmond went 6-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
Richmond vs. Boston College Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Boston College
|14-16-0
|18-12-0
|Richmond
|11-19-0
|14-16-0
Richmond vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Boston College
|Richmond
|9-7
|Home Record
|12-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|1-11
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-10-0
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.8
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
