Richmond vs. Boston College November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) will face the Richmond Spiders (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.
Richmond vs. Boston College Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Richmond vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|312th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|68.9
|249th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|338th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
