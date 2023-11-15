Wednesday's game features the Richmond Spiders (2-0) and the Boston College Eagles (2-0) clashing at Silvio O. Conte Forum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-67 victory for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 15.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 86, Boston College 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-18.2)

Richmond (-18.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond Performance Insights

With 68.9 points per game on offense, Richmond ranked 249th in the country last year. On defense, it ceded 67.8 points per contest, which ranked 105th in college basketball.

The Spiders were 258th in college basketball with 30.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 265th with 32.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Richmond ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.2 per game.

The Spiders committed 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Spiders were 112th in the country with 7.9 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 240th with a 33% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Richmond surrendered 7.6 treys per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.9% three-point percentage (118th-ranked).

Last year Richmond took 55.9% two-pointers, accounting for 66.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 44.1% three-pointers (33.2% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.