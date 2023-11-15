Richmond vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) play the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Richmond matchup.
Richmond vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Richmond vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-5.5)
|143.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-5.5)
|142.5
|-230
|+188
Richmond vs. Boston College Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Richmond went 11-19-0 ATS last year.
- The Spiders did not cover the spread last year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Boston College put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 18 Eagles games last season went over the point total.
