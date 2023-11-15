The Boston College Eagles (2-0) hit the court against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Richmond vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.3%).

Richmond compiled an 11-2 straight up record in games it shot over 44.3% from the field.

The Spiders were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 195th.

The Spiders' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.2 the Eagles allowed.

Richmond put together an 8-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

Richmond put up more points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, the Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.7).

Richmond made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule