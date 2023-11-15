The VCU Rams (1-1) and the Radford Highlanders (2-1) meet at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Radford vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Highlanders Betting Records & Stats

Last season 13 of Radford's games hit the over.

The Highlanders were 14-14-0 against the spread last season.

VCU (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 1.6% more often than Radford (14-14-0) last season.

Radford vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 70.9 140.2 62.9 127.7 134.4 Radford 69.3 140.2 64.8 127.7 135.3

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.

Radford went 13-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall when it scored more than 62.9 points last season.

Radford vs. VCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 12-19-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

Radford vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Radford 15-3 Home Record 10-3 8-3 Away Record 7-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

