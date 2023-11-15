The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) go up against the Radford Highlanders (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Dedmon Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford vs. East Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers scored an average of 64.4 points per game last year, only 2.3 more points than the 62.1 the Highlanders gave up.
  • East Tennessee State had a 21-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • Last year, the Highlanders averaged 63.6 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 55.7 the Buccaneers allowed.
  • When Radford put up more than 55.7 points last season, it went 12-8.

Radford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Concord W 77-53 Dedmon Center
11/9/2023 @ Western Carolina W 67-49 Ramsey Center
11/12/2023 Norfolk State L 70-46 Dedmon Center
11/15/2023 East Tennessee State - Dedmon Center
11/18/2023 UNC Greensboro - Dedmon Center
11/23/2023 Indiana State - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez

