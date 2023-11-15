How to Watch Radford vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Radford Highlanders (2-1) face the VCU Rams (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Rams allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Radford went 16-5 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Rams ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Highlanders ranked 142nd.
- The Highlanders' 69.3 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed to opponents.
- Radford went 17-7 last season when it scored more than 62.9 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Radford averaged 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.9.
- At home, the Highlanders conceded 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.4.
- At home, Radford knocked down 6.2 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Radford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%) as well.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/10/2023
|Marshall
|W 66-62
|Colonial Hall
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|W 84-47
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/17/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
