The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) will meet the Longwood Lancers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank
221st 69.7 Points Scored 73.2 139th
67th 66.3 Points Allowed 66.2 64th
294th 29.7 Rebounds 32.2 147th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th
143rd 13.5 Assists 12.4 230th
338th 14.1 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

