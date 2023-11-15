The Longwood Lancers (1-2) face the James Madison Dukes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. JMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Lancers scored an average of 59.9 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Dukes gave up to opponents.
  • When Longwood gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 8-6.
  • Last year, the Dukes averaged just 3.8 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Lancers gave up (73.4).
  • JMU went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
  • The Dukes shot 37.2% from the field last season, 14.7 percentage points lower than the 51.9% the Lancers allowed to opponents.
  • The Lancers' 19.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.2 percentage points lower than the Dukes allowed to their opponents (40%).

Longwood Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ American L 81-68 Bender Arena
11/9/2023 @ Delaware L 81-55 Bob Carpenter Center
11/12/2023 Chowan W 88-59 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/15/2023 @ JMU - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/19/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

