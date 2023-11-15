How to Watch Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (1-1) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on DSN.
Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
- TV: DSN
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Radford vs VCU (7:00 PM ET | November 15)
- South Carolina Upstate vs East Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 15)
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- Longwood went 12-2 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Lancers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks ranked 294th.
- Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Lancers scored were 6.9 more points than the Hawks allowed (66.3).
- When Longwood put up more than 66.3 points last season, it went 16-4.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood put up 80.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).
- Defensively the Lancers played better in home games last year, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- At home, Longwood averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 73-69
|Reilly Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|W 95-43
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
