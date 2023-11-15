The Hampton Pirates (0-1) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates put up an average of 61.8 points per game last year, just 2.0 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.

Hampton had a 10-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Tar Heels put up 68.9 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 64.9 the Pirates gave up.

North Carolina had a 15-5 record last season when putting up more than 64.9 points.

The Tar Heels made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 9.9 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (51.5%).

The Pirates shot 22.6% from the field, 14.2% lower than the 36.8% the Tar Heels' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Schedule