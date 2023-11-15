The George Mason Patriots (1-0) play the Cornell Big Red (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Cornell Game Information

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Cornell Top Players (2022-23)

Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

George Mason vs. Cornell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank 255th 68.7 Points Scored 81.7 9th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 76.0 327th 107th 32.9 Rebounds 30.6 251st 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 10.7 2nd 128th 13.7 Assists 17.3 6th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

