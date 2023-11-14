The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-31.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia went 12-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Cavaliers games.

N.C. A&T covered 10 times in 22 matchups with a spread last season.

Aggies games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last year.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate Virginia considerably lower (40th in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

With odds of +8000, Virginia has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

