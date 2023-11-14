The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) face the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Virginia went 15-1 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers put up six fewer points per game (67.8) than the Aggies gave up (73.8).

When Virginia totaled more than 73.8 points last season, it went 7-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Virginia averaged 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did in road games (65.7).

The Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.6 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Virginia performed worse when playing at home last season, draining 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game with a 38.2% percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule