The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) take on the VCU Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pirates scored an average of 62.6 points per game last year, the same as the 62.6 the Rams gave up.

When East Carolina allowed fewer than 56.9 points last season, it went 13-2.

Last year, the Rams averaged 56.9 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 56.7 the Pirates gave up.

VCU went 4-11 last season when scoring more than 56.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Schedule