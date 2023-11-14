Tuesday's contest between the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) and VCU Rams (2-0) going head to head at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 67-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of East Carolina, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Rams came out on top in their most recent matchup 70-54 against William & Mary on Friday.

VCU vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

VCU vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 67, VCU 54

VCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams put up 56.9 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest last season (124th in college basketball). They had a -167 scoring differential and were outscored by 5.7 points per game.

VCU's offense was less productive in A-10 contests last season, tallying 56.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 56.9 PPG.

Offensively the Rams performed better at home last year, putting up 57.9 points per game, compared to 53.7 per game on the road.

VCU gave up 60.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.9 in road games.

