The Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Wilson against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Tom Wilson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

Wilson's plus-minus this season, in 17:52 per game on the ice, is -2.

In three of 13 games this season, Wilson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Wilson has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Wilson has an assist in four of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Wilson's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Wilson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 1 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

