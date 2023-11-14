Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 14?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Wilson's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.0 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|17:09
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
