The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Sunday, the Thunder earned a 111-99 win over the Suns. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Thunder.

The Spurs' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 118-113 loss to the Heat. Keldon Johnson's team-leading 20 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tre Jones PG Out Hamstring 9.0 4.3 6.0

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

