Will T.J. Oshie Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is T.J. Oshie going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Oshie stats and insights
- Oshie is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Oshie has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Oshie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:26
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:38
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
